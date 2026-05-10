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Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second child Rudralokh, see photos from namkaran ceremony
Sharing stunning family photos, Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note explaining the meaning of her son’s name.
Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday took to social media to reveal the name of their second son, whom they welcomed on March 29 this year. The couple have named their baby boy Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.
Sharing stunning family photos, the couple penned a heartfelt note explaining the meaning of the little one’s name.
The post caption read, “In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja 🕉️.”
“In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other,” read the post further.
“Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra,” concluded the couple.
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Reacting to the post, Karan Johar wrote, “Love the name ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while others like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and more showered love.
Sonam’s cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor reacted by posting, “Rudra 🔥❤️.”
Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also shared more pictures from the baby’s namkaran ceremony.
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“Surrounded by love, prayers and endless blessings, today we celebrated our little angel’s naming ceremony. Our hearts are full with joy and gratitude as we welcome a new milestone— our grandson’s beautiful name Rudralokh✨🙌🧿. A tiny soul with his powerful name— a name that will echo in our hearts forever. Thank you God for this beautiful beginning and a lifetime of love ahead. May Rudra( as we call him) always be surrounded by love, laughter and light. Lots & lots of love & blessings 🙌🙌❤️❤️,” wrote the happy grandmother along with the photos.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on May 8, 2026, marking a decade together. Sonam and Anand’s first child, Vayu, was born in 2022.
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