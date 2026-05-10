Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second child Rudralokh, see photos from namkaran ceremony

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday took to social media to reveal the name of their second son, whom they welcomed on March 29 this year. The couple have named their baby boy Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.

Sharing stunning family photos, the couple penned a heartfelt note explaining the meaning of the little one’s name.

The post caption read, “In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja 🕉️.”