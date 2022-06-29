scorecardresearch
Maheep Kapoor spends time with niece Sonam Kapoor and her ‘baby bump’. See photo

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 9:05:05 pm
sonam kapoor anand ahuja photoSonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja visited Maheep Kapoor and her family over lunch. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Maheep Kapoor on Wednesday gave a glimpse into her family time with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are expecting their first child. In the photos, Sonam is seen happily posing with Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor and their son. One of the photos captured Sonam and Anand in a candid moment. “Afternoon with my beautiful niece, baby bump and Anand,” Maheep wrote with the photo.

The post received a comment from Sonam Kapoor. She dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Fans also dropped comments on the post. “What a fabulous spread and precious moments,” a fan’s comment read, while another fan mentioned, “mom to be looking splendid.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy earlier this year. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” her Instagram post read.

A week back, the actor also attended a baby shower. Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be treated fans to some unseen photos from her baby shower in London.

Sonam captioned the pictures, “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018.

