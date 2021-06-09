When Sonam Kapoor met Anand Ahuja: ‘He had no idea Anil Kapoor was my father’

It’s Bollywood actor and fashion queen Sonam Kapoor’s birthday today. The actor made her debut in 2007 and has now established herself as one of the leading actors in the industry. Along with acting, she is a fashion icon and her Cannes appearances are a proof of this. There’s a lot about Sonam that we love, and one of them being her love story with Anand Ahuja, which was nothing less than a fairytale.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand in 2018 in an intimate ceremony, followed by a grand reception. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s revisiting her ‘everyday phenomenal’ romance with Anand. It turns out, her friends were trying to set her up with Anand’s best friend at first. Apparently, she met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One day, her friends ‘conned’ her into visiting a bar and saw that her friends had called three boys. She flatly said that she didn’t believe in marriage “and all this nonsense”, and that she didn’t want to date anybody. In an interview to Filmfare, she said, “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy’.”

She further added, “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.”

The rest as we know it, is history. On the occasion of her 35th birthday, Anand wished her with a photo of the two of them, calling her ‘forever wallpaper’.

Happy birthday Sonam!