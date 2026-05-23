Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja buy 5 flats near their Rs 270-cr London mansion, neighbours object: Report

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja divide their time between London and India, with homes in Mumbai, Delhi and the UK capital. Over the years, the couple have often shared glimpses of their lavish London lifestyle from their base in Notting Hill, one of the city’s most elite and expensive neighbourhoods. Now, according to a report by the Daily Mail, the couple’s sprawling property in the area, that they purchased three years ago, has become the centre of a growing dispute with neighbouring residents.

As per the publication, Sonam and Anand purchased a 200-year-old mansion in Notting Hill for £21 million (approximately Rs 270 crore) in 2023. Soon after buying the property, the couple reportedly submitted plans to completely redevelop the house internally while retaining its outer walls. Their proposal included a basement swimming pool and even an underground basketball court.

The report further claimed that after a nearly three-year planning dispute involving objections and appeals, the renovation plans were finally approved earlier this month. However, tensions with residents living next door appear to have escalated since then.

According to the Daily Mail, a company linked to the couple also purchased five flats in a neighbouring residential building called Hillcrest for around £4 million (approximately Rs 51 crore). Some residents claimed that the flats could eventually be used as “servants’ quarters” for staff working at the mansion.

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Residents allege pressure and intimidation

Residents quoted by the publication claimed they felt uncomfortable publicly objecting to the development because of the influence and wealth associated with the couple.

One homeowner told the Daily Mail, “We’re being made to feel afraid of speaking out just because they’re powerful. We’ve formed a sense of community here and that’s changing because some billionaires want to make our home another playground.”

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The resident further added, “That will change even more if they let people in from what they call ‘social housing’. It’s a weird threat. The whole thing stinks. There’s nobody even living in some of the flats now. Some are being done up. But behind the scenes they have a say on what happens here. How is that acceptable?”

The report also stated that residents were allegedly warned during a private meeting that continued objections could result in the flats being opened up for “social housing”. Another resident claimed homeowners feared legal action if they continued speaking to the media about the matter.

However, not every resident opposed the development. One neighbour defended the couple describing the controversy as “a storm in a teacup” and saying disputes of this nature were part of living in a city like London.

A representative for the couple told the publication that Sonam Kapoor had no direct involvement in the company that purchased the flats. The representative maintained that the apartments had been acquired purely for investment purposes.

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The Daily Mail further reported that the couple are believed to have already spent around £4.7 million (approximately Rs 60 crore) on renovation work at the mansion. Apart from the newly acquired property, Sonam and Anand also own another apartment and studio in Notting Hill, in addition to homes in Mumbai and Delhi.

Who is Anand Ahuja?

Anand Ahuja belongs to the billionaire family behind Shahi Exports, one of India’s largest garment manufacturing companies. He is also the founder of fashion label Bhaane and co-founder of sneaker retailer VegNonVeg.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The couple are parents to two sons — Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who was born in August 2022, and their younger son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, born on March 29, 2026.