Thursday, June 02, 2022
Sonam Kapoor is spending time with her ‘whole life, heart’ Anand Ahuja on their phenomenal Italian babymoon. See photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are spending time in Italy before they welcome their baby. The actor is sharing photos from her vacation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 2:09:03 pm
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on their babymoon in Italy.

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome a baby into their lives but before the baby arrives, the couple took off for a babymoon to Italy. Sonam has been sharing photos and videos from her Italian vacation where she is enjoying the local food and sights with Anand.

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March on her social media handles. Sonam and Anand got married in May 2018.

sonam kapoor Sonam took a mirror selfie with her baby bump. sonam kapoor anand ahuja Sonam and Anand are going to welcome a baby shortly. sonam kapoor husband Sonam called Anand her ‘whole heart and life.” sonam kapoor italy The Veere Di Wedding actor shared a photo of her delicious looking meal. sonam kapoor Sonam shared a few photos of the lush greenery. sonam kapoor baby Another photo from Sonam and Anand’s babymoon.

Sonam had previously shared photos from her maternity photoshoot with Anand. The couple looked extremely in love as she shared in the caption, “Obsessed with you.”

Earlier in May, she celebrated her anniversary with Anand with a few photos of the two and a lovely note. She wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam travels between Mumbai, Delhi and London ever since she has tied the knot with Anand. The actor was last seen in a cameo appearance alongside her father Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK. Her last full length role was in The Zoya Factor, where she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

Presently, Sonam is looking forward to the release of Blind, where she plays a blind police officer. The film was shot in Scotland in the middle of the pandemic.

