Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host godh bharai ceremony: Actor glows in lime-green lehenga as Kareena, Khushi attend

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower: Friends and family came together to celebrate her traditional godh bharai, as Sonam prepares to welcome her second child with husband Anand Ahuja.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 09:44 AM IST
sonam kapoor anandHere are some inside photos from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.
Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple recently hosted an intimate godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by close family members and friends. Sonam’s father, and actor Anil Kapoor, along with several members of the Kapoor family, were present to celebrate the special occasion.

The celebration was attended by notable guests, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Masaba Gupta, Anshula Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

Sonam gave fans a glimpse into the private celebration by reposting inside pictures from the event on her Instagram Stories. Several well-known faces from the film and fashion worlds were seen attending the ceremony on Sunday.

Known for her style, Sonam once again lived up to her fashionista reputation, looking elegant and effortlessly chic. For the occasion, the actress opted for a lime-green lehenga with delicate floral embroidery, paired with a matching cape. She completed her look with minimal hair styling and bold accessories, striking a perfect balance between traditional Indian wear and a modern, comfort-first maternity style.

Complementing Sonam’s look, Anand Ahuja was seen dressed in a classic kurta-pyjama.

See all inside photos from Sonam Kapoor’s godh bharai ceremony:

sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram) sonam kapoor godh bharai ceremony (20) (Photo: Instagram)

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018 and are already parents to son Vayu (born in 2022), are now eagerly looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.

