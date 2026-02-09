Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja host godh bharai ceremony: Actor glows in lime-green lehenga as Kareena, Khushi attend

Here are some inside photos from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple recently hosted an intimate godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by close family members and friends. Sonam’s father, and actor Anil Kapoor, along with several members of the Kapoor family, were present to celebrate the special occasion.

The celebration was attended by notable guests, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Masaba Gupta, Anshula Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

Sonam gave fans a glimpse into the private celebration by reposting inside pictures from the event on her Instagram Stories. Several well-known faces from the film and fashion worlds were seen attending the ceremony on Sunday.