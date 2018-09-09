Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja look lovestruck in new set of photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at an event in Delhi. (Photo credit: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at an event in Delhi. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been a trend-setting couple in terms of fashion, romance and fun. When the two come together on your social media timeline, their infectious camaraderie is bound to leave a smile on your face. The two were recently in Delhi for an event.

Sonam was in the capital for a jewellery brand’s show. She was the showstopper for the event. As she took over the stage like a royal princess, Anand rooted for her as an audience.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s photos here:

Sonam has often been vocal about the bond she shares with Anand. The actor’s husband, who is a businessman, had earlier revealed how Sonam is the person who gives him confidence in life. He had said, “She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right, and is not afraid to say it.”

