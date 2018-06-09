Sonam Kapoor gets a special birthday wish from husband Anand Ahuja and ‘veere’ Swara Bhasker

Anand Ahuja wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday and shared her beautiful picture on Instagram. Anand Ahuja wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday and shared her beautiful picture on Instagram.

Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today. The day is a special one for the star as she is celebrating it with husband Anand Ahuja in London. But before getting into his party shoes to ring in Sonam’s first birthday after their wedding, Anand wished her on social media. Sharing a ‘breathtaking’ picture of Sonam on Instagram, he wrote, “The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday 🎂! 😂… That’s just my way of downplaying just how breath taking this picture is! 💗💗💗.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot a month back, on May 8. The wedding of the duo was a much-celebrated event in the showbiz world as who’s who of the tinsel town came down to shower their blessings on the couple. Last year, on her 32nd birthday, Anand made special arrangements for his lady love in Delhi and the glimpses of the celebrations were shared by him on social media. Now, a year later, the fans of the Neerja actor are waiting to see what surprises she will be getting this year.

Here’s how Anand Ahuja surprised Sonam Kapoor on her last birthday

Apart from Anand, the one who has showered love on Sonam on her special day is her close friend Swara Bhasker. Posting a photo from Sonam’s Mehendi ceremony, Swara wrote, “Happy happy birthday @sonamkapoor from behen in #Raanjhanaa to #veere in #veerediwedding via #premratandhanpayo knowing you has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. thank you for always looking out for me! May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you! ❤️ love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! P.s. Sorry I couldn’t be there! 🙈.”

Here’s how Bollywood wished the birthday girl:

@sonamakapoor, u were the best bridesmaid on-screen & the most beautiful bride in real life. U’ve shown the world, once again, what an incredible force u are. & with @anandahuja by your side, you’re gonna soar higher & prouder than ever! Happy B’day jetsetter!! Missing u & Mom! pic.twitter.com/ZhCznq2fb9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2018

To the most fiercely loyal, beautiful, simple, unassuming, silly, goofy, funny, emotional, mad, happy, hard working, gutsy, & selfless soul I know… Happy birthday @sonamakapoor !!! You always got my back and I always got yours… (1/4) pic.twitter.com/TOlqUq8LTk — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018

You’re married now but it feels like we are still kids in school together… @anandahuja is a lucky man to have you & a good man too because you have chosen well (you have fairly good taste) (2/4) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018

I feel proud of @RheaKapoor & you everyday for being your own people, forging your identity, making things happen one way or another…(3/4) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018

That’s perseverance & that comes from wanting to be a better person everyday in every way. Keep aiming for the skies & stay grounded. Love you💖 (4/4) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 9, 2018

Through thick, through thin, through laughter, through tears… you have always stood tall right by my side… Happy birthday, senior! Much love always @sonamakapoor #MiFamilia PS. Missing all the fun you guys are having in London pic.twitter.com/Z2qF0bzZsg — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 9, 2018

Sonam has always backed Swara and has given it back to the haters in their own words. Recently, when Swara was trolled for her opinions, Sonam defended her as she told ANI, “I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!” she said.

On the work front, Sonam is waiting for her third release of the year, Sanju which hits the theaters on June 29.

