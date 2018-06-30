Sonam Kapoor on Anand Ahuja: I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was a dreamy affair. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was a dreamy affair.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding in May became the talking point across social media. With who’s of who of the industry present at their wedding reception, videos and photos from the gala celebrations flooded social media and entire world became a part of the starry event on Instagram. Now, almost after two months, Sonam has shared endearing clicks from her wedding album on her Instagram account. In one of the photos, we see her performing a ritual at her wedding as husband Anand looks at her. The one who has made the beautiful photograph even more special is Rani Mukerji.

Sharing the photo, Sonam mentioned how Anand was supportive when she told him about going to Cannes just two days after the wedding. She wrote, “Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do. #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja”

Sonam Kapoor on her first date with Anand Ahuja

The Veere Di Wedding actor spoke about Anand and her wedding at length to fashion magazine Vogue. Recalling her first date with Anand, she shared, “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game… That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. He apparently knew the first time we spoke on the phone… It was just so easy.”

In the same interview, Anand divulged details of his first conversation with Sonam. “The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.’ And we spoke for two hours that night… Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations,” said Anand.

Anand also revealed how Sonam is the person who gives him confidence in life. He said, “She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right, and is not afraid to say it.”

Sonam and Anand have been setting couple goals for a long time now. Their recent London vacation with friends and family also got a lot of social media attention. On the work front, Sonam will next be seen sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor in the slice-of-life film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

