Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind starts filming in Scotland

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: December 28, 2020 1:05:44 pm
Shooting for actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s upcoming movie Blind has started in Glasgow, Scotland.
The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.
The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.
The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.
The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.