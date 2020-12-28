scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind starts filming in Scotland

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming movie Blind goes into production with an expected release in 2021.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: December 28, 2020 1:05:44 pm
sonam kapoorSonam Kappor Ahuja's Blind has gone on floors. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Shooting for actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s upcoming movie Blind has started in Glasgow, Scotland.

The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind.

