The Zoya Factor actor Sonam Kapoor: Rom-coms only work if both actors have equally relevant roles

In this interview with indianexpress.com, National Award-winning actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, along with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, reveals why her debut film Saawariya “did not work” and how her experience has proved beneficial while choosing films.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You are sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan for the first time. Have you seen his films? Which ones have you liked the most?

I have seen OK Kanmani. He was incredible in the film, especially the opening scene where he has a lengthy dialogue and it is one shot. I was so impressed.

You have done quite a few romantic comedies. What according to you makes The Zoya Factor different?

I think rom-coms only work if both actors have equally relevant and important roles. The audience needs to fall in love with the boy and girl. You have to be able to fall in love with both of them for them to fall in love with each other. I think only then you can fall in love with the film. I have been part of a couple of really lovely films, like Saawariya for example. I feel it didn’t work because it revolved more around Ranbir’s character. You didn’t see much of my character.

So when I look at The Zoya Factor, I don’t think it is about Zoya. I don’t think it is just a rom-com. It is a story of these two people who are completely different, who are attracted to each other, and it is their story from their point of view. And that’s what is different. One of them believes in a lot of hard work and he is dedicated. Whereas the girl is breezing through life, and then there is an element of superstition which is so inherent to India.

Who do you give credit for your success?

I give the credit to age, maturity, wisdom, family and friends. I can’t take the credit at all. Age has been very kind to me. I started very very young. I was completely a fish out of water. I didn’t know what I was doing. I think what I am today is because of age, experience and the guidance from my dad, mom, sister, the industry and directors I have worked with like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and R Balki. These people have stood by me and supported me. They have given me the advice to do the right thing. I never used to take advice from my dad, but I have come to realise that with experience comes a lot of wisdom. I think sometimes we take our parents for granted. I think it is important to understand that he has been around for forty years, and not just in the Hindi film industry, but all industries, even internationally, and he knows what he is doing.