Sonam Kapoor turns 35: Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share adorable photos

Sonam Kapoor turns 35. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram and Anand Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor turns 35. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram and Anand Ahuja/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 35th birthday today. On the occasion, friends and family members have wished the Bollywood actor on social media.

Her father, actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his daughter. Sharing photos, he wrote that Sonam is his “confidant, joy, pride.”

“To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ‪Love You, Always!” Kapoor wrote.

Anand Ahuja shared a photo that featured Sonam Kapoor’s friends and family members. He wrote, “We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the queen of photoshoots! Happy Birthday from us all @sonamkapoor … PS sorry no parents allowed at this party!”

Commenting on the picture, Sonam wrote, “This is adorable my love.. all the people I love”

Later, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram profile and thanked husband Anand. “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you,” she wrote.

The actor’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker mentioned how glad she is to have met her. Their friendship started from the sets of Raanjhanaa.

“Happy happy birthday Sonammmmmmmmmmmmmm! @sonamkapoor You are among the most wonderful, kind, generous people I know! And the sassiest and funnest! Stay blessed and spread your light! I’ve learnt so much from you, about being a better, more decent, more generous colleague and friend. I love uuuuuu! Happy birthday again! P.s. This pic is from the first few days of us meeting, #Raanjhanaa shoot. SO glad to have met uuuuuu!” Swara wrote.

Karan Johar wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor had a mini birthday celebration with family members. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor had a mini birthday celebration with family members. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram) Shanaya Kapoor wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Karan Boolani shared this photo on his Instagram profile. (Photo: Karan Boolani/Instagram) Karan Boolani shared this photo on his Instagram profile. (Photo: Karan Boolani/Instagram)

Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor were among others who wished Sonam on her birthday.

