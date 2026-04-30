Sonali Kulkarni stranded for 5 hours in Mumbai traffic, calls situation ‘scary’

Actor Sonali Kulkarni was stranded in traffic for nearly five hours on Mumbai’s Mankhurd bridge on Wednesday night while travelling to Pune. The jam, caused by severe congestion on roads leading to Navi Mumbai, left several commuters stuck for hours. Sharing her experience on social media, the Dil Chahta Hai actress shared glimpses of the situation and called the entire situation scary. Sonali also went on to share that even the traffic control team could not confirm when the roads would be cleared, as long queues of vehicles remained at a standstill.

What Sonali said

Talking about the ordeal, Sonali Kulkarni said in the video, “Hi, I am here on Mankhurd bridge. It’s been exactly five hours since we have been stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me. We called the traffic control team; they are saying to have patience. The jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can’t cross. We are completely stuck because we can’t turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can’t even say we are hungry; it’s beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position.”