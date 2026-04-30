Sonali Kulkarni stranded for 5 hours in Mumbai traffic, calls situation ‘scary’

Actor Sonali Kulkarniwas stranded in traffic for nearly five hours on Mumbai’s Mankhurd bridge on Wednesday night while travelling to Pune. The jam, caused by severe congestion on roads leading to Navi Mumbai, left several commuters stuck for hours. Sharing her experience on social media, the Dil Chahta Hai actress shared glimpses of the situation and called the entire situation scary. Sonali also went on to share that even the traffic control team could not confirm when the roads would be cleared, as long queues of vehicles remained at a standstill.
What Sonali said
Talking about the ordeal, Sonali Kulkarni said in the video, “Hi, I am here on Mankhurd bridge. It’s been exactly five hours since we have been stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me. We called the traffic control team; they are saying to have patience. The jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can’t cross. We are completely stuck because we can’t turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can’t even say we are hungry; it’s beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position.”
The reason behind the severe blockage was a construction crane’s collapse, which caused serious inconvenience to the commuters.
Celebs raised similar concern in the past
This is not an isolated incident, in the past several celebrities have raised similar concerns about traffic congestion and road conditions in Mumbai.
In March 2026, actress Shilpa Shirodkar was stuck in a traffic jam for four hours. Raveena Tandon had also criticised the poor road conditions leading to congestion on roads in the same month.
Last month, actress Sudhaa Chandran also spoke about how road congestion affects an actor’s schedule. She had said in an Instagram video, “I am going to Madh Island, and the roads here are dug up so badly that I am stuck in traffic for the last 25 minutes. How will we go to work? Please repair these roads so that we can reach our workplace on time. We don’t want producers to bear losses because we are not reaching on time. This is my appeal to BMC to fix these roads because they have been in the same condition since last year. If this is the case, it will get very difficult for us artists to arrive on time.”
Last year, actors Rakulpreet Singh and Jackie Shroff had also raised concerns over road construction leading to congestion on streets. After the unfortunate experience, Sonali Kulkarni went live on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, where she announced starting a kids’ podcast from 1st May.
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On the work front, Sonali has been a celebrated name in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She has starred in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Natrang, Taxi No 9211, Singham, etc.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
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Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
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OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More