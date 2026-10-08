Sonali Kulkarni says a scolding on Taxi No. 9211 set launched lifelong bond with Nana Patekar

Actor Sonali Kulkarni, who has shared screen with veteran actor Nana Patekar is unable to process his loss. Nana, 75, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa early on Thursday morning. Nana was at his family home when his health deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes. The senior actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actress spoke about their friendship, and shared some beautiful memories from their time together.

Sonali and Nana have worked together in several Marathi films, and also shared screen space in Taxi No. 9211. Talking about their friendship, Sonali expressed her sadness and said, “I still can’t process what I have heard. What would it mean, Nana sir, not being with us? I don’t know. I will take time to process this. We have worked on three projects: Taxi No. 9211, Deool, which won the National Award for Best Film, and the third was Dr Prakash Baba Amte. Nana sir had also come for my book publication and spoke so fondly about it. I have seen the change – from me being scared of someone called Nana Patekar to him becoming so close to me and my family. I have had a beautiful friendship with him. I knew him well enough to the extent of making fun of him. He was a dear friend who had complete authority to call me anytime.”

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“I am happy for him; he would have hated to be ill or hospitalized, and recover. He was always fit, passionate, and easy. Now, he will meet his dear mother, and all the farmers who committed suicide; I am sure he will scold all of them. I am still not able to believe that we are talking about a man who won a Padma Shri award not being there,” Sonali Kulkarni added.

Sonali on working with Nana Patekar in Taxi No. 9211

Recalling a memory of working with him in Taxi No. 9211, Sonali said, “I have seen him act in a very unscripted manner. I remember a scene from Taxi No. 9211 where I leave him, he comes to meet me, and the train has already gone. The kind of longing, pathos, and loss he had on his face said a lot about him as an actor. He was so funny in films like Welcome; I always appreciated his comedy, and he enjoyed that compliment. He lived life on his own terms. One thing he did very nicely was give love, splurge money, and give compliments abundantly; he never counted these things.”

She also recalled, “Taxi No 9211 was my first film with Nana sir. I was a little scared because I’d never worked with him. He and John Abraham were already shooting when I was called for a look test. When I wore the costume and exited my vanity van, Nana sir saw me. He said, ‘Makeup utaar. Itna make up nahi chalega!’ I just said impromptu, ‘Maine makeup kia bhi nahi hai, sir!’ My hairdresser said, ‘Kisko jawab de rahi hai! Take it easy.’ But it somehow set the tone for what our characters shared in the movie. It was a very nice nok-jhok throughout the film.”

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Sonali went on to praise the actor and said, “I got a lot of screen time to understand this person and actor. He’s so nice. He only wants some love and a chocolate. If you give a good shot, that’s a good chocolate for him. He thrives on his co-actors’ performance. He’s a very performance-hungry actor. He told me about his journey, and I agreed with him. He had no looks or glamour that industry demanded, but thrived on his performances. His struggle was his struggle, but I enjoyed all three films with him. Our chemistry is totally different in all of them. It’s hilarious in Deool. In front of other people, I’m a decent wife. But in front of him, I’m like, ‘Tu kaun hai re?’ (laughs).”

Sonali on Nana Patekar’s philanthropic work and memories from Deool

Speaking fondly about Nana Patekar, Sonali also mentioned his philanthropic work and said, “His heart was beating for the farmers who were thinking of committing suicide. He worked a lot through the NAAM Foundation. As much as he gave to society and farmers, he didn’t get back the same amount of love. He never bothered about what he got in return; he loved everyone unconditionally. He lived life without any worries, so it will take us some time to fill that void.”

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She even recalled their bond when they worked on the Marathi film Deool. “I have a beautiful picture of Nana sir when he came to meet me after I delivered my daughter Kaveri. It was hilarious. When we were promoting Deool, I was pregnant throughout the film. From the day he learned I was pregnant, first he got upset that I didn’t tell him, then he took so much care of me. For the film’s launch, I had gone to PVR with my mother; I was eight and a half months pregnant, and he was laughing. He said it was the first time he was posing with a heroine who was heavily pregnant. Deool was released on my birthday, and it was my first outing after my daughter was born; he insisted and made sure I saw the film with my husband, Nachiket.”

“Once he had come to see my daughter when she was two months old, he came in an auto. The auto driver didn’t realize that Nana Patekar was sitting behind until Sir got off and asked him to wait for 30 minutes. When he figured it was Nana Patekar, he started trembling. When Nana sir was leaving, the auto-driver was unable to drive, so he told him, ‘itna darta kyun hai, main chalau kya?’ and we laughed a lot. He has always loved me a lot,” Sonali added as she got emotional.

While the industry has been mourning Nana Patekar’s loss, the veteran actor will be laid to rest with state honors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, and many others have also expressed their grief on Nana Patekar’s demise.