Sonali Kulkarni on playing mom to Hrithik Roshan when both were 26, Salman: ‘Huge compliment’

Sonali Kulkarni has played mothers to some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, from Hrithik Roshan in Mission Kashmir to Salman Khan in Bharat and, most recently, Nani in The Paradise. Sonali was 26 when she played Hrithik’s adoptive mother, and the actor was the same age as her. Salman Khan is nine years older than her while Nani is 10 years her junior.

While such casting choices often draw attention because of the age difference between actors, Sonali sees these roles as a compliment rather than a limitation. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she spoke about her journey and explained why she takes being cast as a mother as a compliment.

From playing Hrithik’s mother to Nani’s mother

“People generally refer to Mission Kashmir as the film in which I played Sanjay Dutt’s wife and Hrithik Roshan’s foster mother. Now, with The Paradise, I feel 26 years have passed since Mission Kashmir, and today, I am Nani’s real mother on screen. I feel I have arrived,” she said.

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Sonali also pointed out the difference in how audiences respond when actresses take on maternal roles.

“We don’t usually talk about the relationships played by male actors in the same way. But when an actress plays a mother, people immediately notice it and say, ‘Oh, she is playing a mother!’”

For Sonali, the role of a mother carries a particular emotional significance.

“When we talk about our mothers, we remember the sacrifices they have made. The moment we say the word ‘mother’ in any language, a certain purity becomes associated with it. The emotion carries so much power and purity. If filmmakers feel like approaching me to portray that emotion, I take it as a huge compliment.”

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‘The industry never typecast me’

The actor believes her career has never been restricted by the role she played in Mission Kashmir. Released in October 2000, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film featured Sonali as Neelima Khan, the wife of Sanjay Dutt’s character, Inayat Khan, and the foster mother of Hrithik’s Altaaf. Sonali was 26 when the film was released.

She recalled that she went on to feature in films such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Chahta Hai after Mission Kashmir, taking on different kinds of roles.

“When I did Mission Kashmir, I performed my role with great sincerity. After that, I was offered Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Chahta Hai. The industry never typecast me. So, if a role like this comes my way after 26 years, one that, in a way, says this is my film, I am absolutely proud of myself for being ready to portray that character,” she said.

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Sonali on her role in Paradise

Sonali sees her character in The Paradise as much more than a mother defined by purity and sacrifice. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film stars Nani in the lead role, with Sonali playing Samakka, his character’s mother.

“I am absolutely proud of myself for being ready to portray that character because The Paradise is about Samakka, her struggles and her life. She is not just a meek woman who cries about her fate. She has fought against all odds and wants her people to have an identity,” Sonali said.

She added, “So we went a step further. It was not just about purity, innocence and sacrifice; it was also about leadership. For me, recognising this is important.”

Sonali said she does not see playing a mother as a limitation, but rather as an opportunity to explore different facets of the character.

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“I am an actor who has not fought against the concept of playing a mother but has genuinely cherished what was offered to me. I am very, very proud of playing Samakka, and I am equally proud of Mission Kashmir.”

Sonali on playing Salman Khan’s mother

Earlier, Sonali had also spoken about her experience of playing Salman Khan’s mother in Bharat (2019), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Despite being nine years younger than Salman, she accepted the role after initially questioning whether she was the right choice.

In a conversation with SCREEN Spotlight, Sonali recalled, “During casting, I said, ‘I can’t be playing this role.’”

However, she said both Zafar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were convinced she was right for the part, particularly because of the importance of the film’s flashback sequences.

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“The flashback meant everything to that film. That’s how Bharat gets his name and reacts to situations,” she said.

Sonali explained that she eventually understood the filmmakers’ reasoning and decided to take up the role as a challenge.

“No director or casting director would like to fit in a wrong person somewhere. That would be a failure on their part also. So, I tried to understand that. So, I took it up as a challenge.”

Over a career spanning several decades, Sonali has moved between Hindi and Marathi cinema, taking on a variety of roles in films such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Chahta Hai.