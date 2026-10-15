Sonali Kulkarni: ‘My mother sold chutneys and made tiffins to run the house’

Actor Sonali Kulkarni recently opened up about her modest upbringing, recalling how her mother sold chutneys and prepared tiffins to support the family. She also revealed how receiving an income tax notice and paying a penalty taught her the importance of managing her finances.

Talking about her humble background, Sonali said, “I come from such a simple family that we never had so much money that we paid taxes. My mother sold chutneys and made tiffins to run the house. We had a day care centre at home. I was her chief assistant.”

Sonali Kulkarni also recalled how an unexpected income tax notice became a turning point in her understanding of money and financial planning. “One day I got an income tax notice and had to pay a penalty. I cried so much that day while writing that cheque. I had never imagined I would earn so much money. I felt so bad, but that day I realised that if I can earn, I should also know how to invest and understand taxation. Now, I invest wisely. I always keep my money separate. Nachiket and I don’t mix finances.”