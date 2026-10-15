Sonali Kulkarni: ‘My mother sold chutneys and made tiffins to run the house’

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In a recent interview, Sonali Kulkarni opened up about her modest upbringing and how she learned the importance of managing her finances the hard way.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 15, 2026 09:41 PM IST
Sonali Kulkarni childhoodSonali Kulkarni on her humble background. (Photo: Sonali Kulkarni/ Instagram)
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Actor Sonali Kulkarni recently opened up about her modest upbringing, recalling how her mother sold chutneys and prepared tiffins to support the family. She also revealed how receiving an income tax notice and paying a penalty taught her the importance of managing her finances.

Talking about her humble background, Sonali said, “I come from such a simple family that we never had so much money that we paid taxes. My mother sold chutneys and made tiffins to run the house. We had a day care centre at home. I was her chief assistant.”

Sonali Kulkarni also recalled how an unexpected income tax notice became a turning point in her understanding of money and financial planning. “One day I got an income tax notice and had to pay a penalty. I cried so much that day while writing that cheque. I had never imagined I would earn so much money. I felt so bad, but that day I realised that if I can earn, I should also know how to invest and understand taxation. Now, I invest wisely. I always keep my money separate. Nachiket and I don’t mix finances.”

Also Read: Sonali Kulkarni was ‘humiliated’ in first audition: ‘Dark-skinned girls don’t look good’

 

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A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul) 

This is not the first time Sonali Kulkarni has opened up about her modest upbringing and managing finances. In an earlier interview with TOI, she said, “My family is pretty humble. Even today, they have no clue about the film industry as such, or about the challenges that we face. They feel that I should work with immense concentration and dedication, that is their only expectation from me till date. I think such expectations keep you grounded, but I feel every young person, especially 17-18 year-olds should be encouraged and given a certain amount of direction. They should know about saving money, about working with big directors and about managing a business. I feel quite proud of myself at times. I actually started from scratch and I feel pretty rich to be where I am today.”

Also Read | Sonali Kulkarni was ‘hesitant’ to take on Salman Khan’s mother’s role in Bharat: ‘Didn’t suit me’

 

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A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul) 

On the work front, Sonali Kulkarni was last seen in the Telugu film Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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