Sonali Kulkarni was ‘humiliated’ in first audition: ‘Dark-skinned girls don’t look good’

Actor Sonali Kulkarni has given a personal account of the colorism she faced at the very beginning of her career, recalling a moment at her first film audition in Pune when a woman looked at her and told her that “dark-skinned girls don’t look good on camera.” The comment, delivered to a teenager who had come to the audition wearing the only good outfit she owned, left a wound that took years to heal.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sonali recounted, “When I went for the audition for my first film, the people around there could be pretty harsh sometimes. A lady in Pune asked me, ‘Why have you come? Why are you here?’ And I said, ‘Ma’am, there’s an audition and I was told to come.’ And she told me, ‘No, no, no, I know, but do look in the mirror sometime. Dark-skinned girls don’t look good on camera.’”