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Sonali Kulkarni was ‘hesitant’ to take on Salman Khan’s mother’s role in Bharat: ‘Didn’t suit me’
Sonali Kulkarni recalls why she initially hesitated to play Salman Khan's mother in Bharat, prompting her to suggest other actors to director Ali Abbas Zafar.
As common as it is for filmmakers to pair male actors with significantly younger female actors in romantic roles, it is equally common to cast women as the mothers of men who are much older than they are. Although such problematic age-gap casting choices have faced rightful scrutiny over the years, they haven’t fully ended, with one of the most notable examples being actor Sonali Kulkarni playing the mother of Salman Khan, who is nine years older than she is, in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat (2019).
Nevertheless, Sonali wasn’t immediately excited to take on the role and even tried to back out by suggesting other actors who would be better suited for the part. However, she eventually accepted the role solely because she wanted to connect with Salman Khan.
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Sonali Kulkarni on her initial hesitation
She shared during a conversation with Galatta India, “When Bharat was offered to me, I thought the role didn’t suit me. So, I gave director Ali and casting director Mukesh Chhabra a long list of potential actors who would look nice in the role, asking, ‘Why are you offering it to me?'”
She continued, “I don’t have any complex about how I would play a character. I am super open about portraying any role. In my first film, Cheluvi (1992), I played a girl who can become a flowering tree. In Daayraa (1996), I played a boy with a moustache. People get scared easily when they hear that they have to play a mother’s role. But one has to keep in mind that the said mother would also be someone’s friend, sister-in-law, or wife. People remember me from Mission Kashmir (2000) as Sanjay Dutt’s wife, not simply as Hrithik Roshan’s surrogate mother.”
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“So, I am not usually scared. But when it came to Bharat, I was hesitant because one should at least look the part. Then when I heard the story, I realised it emphasised more on the flashback of him as a young child. Plus, I had never worked with Salman Khan before. I met him once during the music launch of one of my films; that’s it. So, I felt this was the best way to connect with him.”
Sonali Kulkarni on working with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Expressing her elation at taking on the role, she also praised Bharat’s female lead Katrina Kaif for her dedication. “I saw her rehearse so sincerely for her dance numbers. It was so lovely working with them.”
Mounted on a budget of Rs 165 crore, Bharat grossed Rs 321 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, becoming a blockbuster. It also featured Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
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