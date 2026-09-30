Sonali Kulkarni was ‘hesitant’ to take on Salman Khan’s mother’s role in Bharat: ‘Didn’t suit me’

As common as it is for filmmakers to pair male actors with significantly younger female actors in romantic roles, it is equally common to cast women as the mothers of men who are much older than they are. Although such problematic age-gap casting choices have faced rightful scrutiny over the years, they haven’t fully ended, with one of the most notable examples being actor Sonali Kulkarni playing the mother of Salman Khan, who is nine years older than she is, in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat (2019).

Nevertheless, Sonali wasn’t immediately excited to take on the role and even tried to back out by suggesting other actors who would be better suited for the part. However, she eventually accepted the role solely because she wanted to connect with Salman Khan.