Trend of effusive praise or extreme criticism in today’s society, says actor Sonali Kulkarni

In today’s digital culture, society tends to adopt extreme positions — either lavishing hyperbolic praise on a film or launching harsh, personal criticism that deeply wounds the artiste. As movie lovers and art connoisseurs, audiences must cultivate a balanced and nuanced perspective to bring discipline to public discourse and ensure constructive feedback is genuinely heard, said actress Sonali Kulkarni.

She was speaking at the 7th Mumba International Film Festival organised by the Mumba Film Foundation that commenced in the city on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony featured the presentation of the first-ever Late Vikram Gokhale Memorial Award to Kulkarni in recognition of her distinguished artistic journey.