Sonali Bendre writes an emotional note for sister Rupa

Sonali Bendre has dedicated a heartwarming Instagram note to her sister, Rupa Randive, thanking her for her care and support throughout her cancer treatment. Quoting Australian poet Pam Brown, Sonali wrote: “An older sister is a friend and defender – a listener, conspirator, a counselor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.”

Sonali Bendre, known for movies like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Duplicate, had been undergoing treatment for cancer in a New York hospital for the last five months. She had revealed on social media in April about her diagnosis. She returned to India on December 3.

“Rupa Tai has been all this and more,” wrote Sonali after the quote. She further said, “She dropped everything in a heartbeat to be with me on this journey. She has been my rock…my person… Rupa Tai was involved in my journey from when I was diagnosed to the time I was deciding the course of treatment to packing her bags and coming with me to New York. She was there from get-go.”

She added, “Her transition from one role to another was seamless. A dictator when I needed to eat right or take my meds or an empathetic counselor alternating between giving advice and offering silent support when all I needed was to be alone with my thoughts. She was around. She was with me and by me, at all times.”

She also said they share a “special relationship,” and that they are an “extension of each other.”

“For bad days, her presence did the trick and the good days…well, it just got better! We have now returned home – to our respective families and lives, but us together in New York for those 6 months…I am forever indebted… #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime #RupaRanadive,” Sonali finished.