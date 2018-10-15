Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Sonali Bendre thanks Priyanka Chopra for lifting her mood, showers love on actor’s adorable pet

Sonali Bendre recently spent time with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Mimi Cuttrell and others in New York.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 4:13:18 pm

sonali bendre with priyanka chopra Sonali Bendre

Related News

Sonali Bendre is thankful to Priyanka Chopra, who recently spent time with her in New York. The actor shared a photo in which Priyanka and her new BFF Sophie Turner are all smiles for the shutterbugs along with Sonali. Sonali captioned the image, “Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai… thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! ♥️ #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi”

However, as it turns out, Sonali’s mood primarily got better after spending time with PeeCee’s pet Diana. Sonali shared a photo with Diana and wrote a long caption mentioning how she misses her own pet back in Mumbai.

“Dogs are the best, really. This is the first dog I’m playing with after leaving my #LittleMissIcy back home in Mumbai…. lots of emotions, a bittersweet combination of love and nostalgia. Thank you @priyankachopra for letting me hang out with @diariesofdiana, she’s absolutely adorable and is the cutest thing in the world!” she wrote.

sonali bendre with priyanka chopra Sonali Bendre met Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and others in New York. (Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)
sonali bendre with priyanka chopra pet Sonali Bendre looks very happy snuggling Diana, Priyanka’s pet. (Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)
Sonali shares another picture of Diana. (Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)
sonali bendre photos Sonali and Priyanka’s pet pose for camera.(Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

“P.S. Sorry PC, loved spending the day with you girls, but @diariesofdiana was the highlight! 😜 Her snuggles are the best (even though she is literally less than a quarter the size of Icy! 🐶),” she continued.

Sonali has been updating her fans about the status of her health through positive and inspiring posts on social media site Instagram. The actor is currently in New York as she is undergoing a treatment for metastatic cancer.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Buzzing Now
Advertisement