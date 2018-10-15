Sonali Bendre thanks Priyanka Chopra for lifting her mood, showers love on actor’s adorable pet

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is thankful to Priyanka Chopra, who recently spent time with her in New York. The actor shared a photo in which Priyanka and her new BFF Sophie Turner are all smiles for the shutterbugs along with Sonali. Sonali captioned the image, “Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai… thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! ♥️ #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi”

However, as it turns out, Sonali’s mood primarily got better after spending time with PeeCee’s pet Diana. Sonali shared a photo with Diana and wrote a long caption mentioning how she misses her own pet back in Mumbai.

“Dogs are the best, really. This is the first dog I’m playing with after leaving my #LittleMissIcy back home in Mumbai…. lots of emotions, a bittersweet combination of love and nostalgia. Thank you @priyankachopra for letting me hang out with @diariesofdiana, she’s absolutely adorable and is the cutest thing in the world!” she wrote.

Sonali Bendre met Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and others in New York. (Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

Sonali Bendre looks very happy snuggling Diana, Priyanka’s pet. (Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

Sonali shares another picture of Diana. (Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

Sonali and Priyanka’s pet pose for camera.(Photo credit: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

“P.S. Sorry PC, loved spending the day with you girls, but @diariesofdiana was the highlight! 😜 Her snuggles are the best (even though she is literally less than a quarter the size of Icy! 🐶),” she continued.

Sonali has been updating her fans about the status of her health through positive and inspiring posts on social media site Instagram. The actor is currently in New York as she is undergoing a treatment for metastatic cancer.

