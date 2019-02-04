World Cancer Day: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and others share their stories

On World Cancer Day today, several Bollywood stars took to social media to share notes about their fight with cancer. Sonali Bendre and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap have been undergoing cancer treatment for some time now. The two women posted photos and also wrote heartfelt notes on how they are dealing with cancer and how it changed them as people.

Sonali Bendre shared a long post on World Cancer Day. She shared her latest click and wrote along, “World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it… which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There’s more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It’s taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine.#WorldCancerDay.”

Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl also shared a click of his wife and son and wrote, “Today is #WorldCancerDay; a reminder that how many people the world over are fighting this ailment. But there is always hope. Let your only mantra be to look for small victories and take everyday #onedayatatime! And make sure you have those care givers around you who make your life a little brighter. Love, care and positivity go a long way in bringing small victories everyday. Be fearless and live positively!.”

Arjun Rampal shared a click of himself with his mother and wrote, “Today on World cancer day, I wish all those brave hearts who brave this horrible disease, all the strength to overcome it. My prayers with all of you. May we find a cure soon. #worldcancerday.”

Sanjay Dutt also tweeted, “Having lost my mother & Richa to cancer, my heart goes out to everyone battling this grave disease. More power & strength to you all. Today on #WorldCancerDay let’s pledge our support in making this world cancer free!”

Tahira Kashyap shared a picture and wrote, “Today is my day!Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday with the hope to celebrate it in an embracing way❤️These scars are my badges of honour. It was tough but this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured.📸 @atulkasbekar.”

“Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. These lines are for you @tahira_k. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #WorldCancerDay,” wrote Ayushmann Khurrana, sharing the same photo of his wife Tahira.

Paa le tu aisi Fateh.

Rahul Dev also wrote a post remembering his former wife Rina’s fight with cancer.

I remember my late wife Rina’s brave face while fighting cancer. My heart goes out to all, who are embattling this dreaded disease. More strength & power to you.

Early detection & awareness is the key to survival.

Work towards making this world cancer free🙏

#WorldCancerDay — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 4, 2019

