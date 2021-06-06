Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap recount their journey on Cancer Survivors Day: ‘Never be ashamed of a scar’

Actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Sunday reflected on their battle with cancer on Cancer Survivor Day with emotional social media posts. Sonali Bendre had announced in 2018 that she was detected with “high-grade cancer”. The actor-author then underwent an almost five-month-long treatment in New York.

Posting before and after treatment photos on her social media handles, Sonali wrote that she finds it surreal that the difficult time in her life has passed. “How time flies… today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it… You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it… so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay,” read her post.

How time flies… today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it…

You create the life you choose…

The same year, Tahira Kashyap shared she was detected with Stage 0 breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy procedure. Sharing a sketch of herself, with her bare back facing the camera, Tahira wrote a powerful message, asking people to wear their cancer scars with pride than be ashamed about them.

Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you. Everyone has scars- whether you can see them or not. Wear yours with pride. #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay,” Tahira wrote.