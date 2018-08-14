Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note after visiting Sonali Bendre in New York

Sussanne Khan shared photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre. Sonali is currently seeking treatment for cancer in New York.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 12:21:51 pm
sonali bendre with Sussanne Khan Sussanne Khan shared photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre.
Related News

Sussanne Khan recently shared photos from her trip to New York where she spent some quality time with Sonali Bendre, who is seeking treatment for cancer in the city.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “What I know for sure… I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore… I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers… and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be…. coz I have them to share it with… my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️”

Here are photos that Sussanne shared from her trip to New York:

sonali bendre with Sussanne Khan and gayatri oberoi Sussanne Khan shared pictures from her visit to Sonali Bendre in New York. Sussanne Khan and sonali bendre Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre share a close bond. sonali bendre in new york Sussanne Khan shared this picture as well. sonali bendre with friends in new york Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment for cancer in New York. sonali bendre with Sussanne Khan and gayatri oberoi Sussanne also shared this collage on her Instagram. sonali bendre with friends Sussanne Khan shared many photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre.

On Friendship Day, Sonali had shared a post dedicated to her friends where she wrote, “Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement