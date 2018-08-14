Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note after visiting Sonali Bendre in New York

Sussanne Khan shared photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre. Sussanne Khan shared photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre.

Sussanne Khan recently shared photos from her trip to New York where she spent some quality time with Sonali Bendre, who is seeking treatment for cancer in the city.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “What I know for sure… I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore… I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers… and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be…. coz I have them to share it with… my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️”

Here are photos that Sussanne shared from her trip to New York:

Sussanne Khan shared pictures from her visit to Sonali Bendre in New York. Sussanne Khan shared pictures from her visit to Sonali Bendre in New York.

Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre share a close bond. Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre share a close bond.

Sussanne Khan shared this picture as well. Sussanne Khan shared this picture as well.

Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment for cancer in New York. Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment for cancer in New York.

Sussanne also shared this collage on her Instagram. Sussanne also shared this collage on her Instagram.

Sussanne Khan shared many photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre. Sussanne Khan shared many photos from her visit to Sonali Bendre.

On Friendship Day, Sonali had shared a post dedicated to her friends where she wrote, “Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd