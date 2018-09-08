Sussanne Khan shares new photo from her visit to Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan shared a photo with Sonali Bendre. Sussanne Khan shared a photo with Sonali Bendre.

Sonali Bendre has been getting treated for cancer in New York. Her friends, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, are sticking by her through this difficult phase of her life and are doing all they can to cheer her up. Sussanne and Gayatri are currently in New York spending time with Sonali.

Sussanne Khan shared a photo on her Instagram with the caption, “This is Us…. ♥️🌈🙌🏻 Fight for you, Respect you, Include you, Encourage you, Need you, Deserve you, Stand by you. ♥️🏄‍♀️💪🏻#myheartmonsters #adayinthepark #surfon #summeroflove2018.” Sussanne and Gayatri earlier visited Sonali during Friendship Day when Sonali shared a photo along with the two.

See Sussanne Khan’s Instagram post here:

Sonali Bendre got diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram. Since her treatment began, Sonali and her husband Goldie Behl have kept in touch with the fans by giving them updates about Sonali’s health. A few days ago, Sonali shared her new look on Instagram. She questioned the importance of vanity and shared that she will don a wig when she feels like it.

Sonali had then shared, “‘Vanity is my favourite sin.’ – Al Pacino. Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… “Am I vain for wanting to look good?” As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

