Sonali Bendre’s son Rocky Behl shares heartfelt post on Instagram

Sonali Bendre’s son Rocky Behl shared a post thanking all those who are supporting him. Sonali Bendre’s son Rocky Behl shared a post thanking all those who are supporting him.

Sonali Bendre is presently seeking treatment for cancer in New York. Her family and friends are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to making Sonali happy and comfortable. Sonali had earlier shared on social media that her son Rocky Behl has been her pillar of strength in these tough times and now her son has thanked everyone for supporting him. He shared, “U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks too everyone for all the support you all have given me.”

Here is the photo that Sonali Bendre’s son Rocky Behl shared on Instagram:

Recently, Sonali’s friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi visited her in New York. Sussanne shared many photos on Instagram and wrote, “What I know for sure… I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore… I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers… and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be…. coz I have them to share it with… my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️”.

Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl earlier gave an update acknowledging that her health was starting to show improvement.

Sonali Bendre got diagnosed with high grade cancer a few months ago. The Bollywood actor was judging the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz but had to leave it mid-way to get treatment.

