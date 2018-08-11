Sonali Bendre wishes son Ranveer on his birthday in an emotional post

Sonali Bendre shared a series of photos with son Ranveer on his 13th birthday. Sonali Bendre shared a series of photos with son Ranveer on his 13th birthday.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre wished son Ranveer Behl on his 13th birthday in an adorable Instagram post. The actor who is battling with cancer in New York posted a video with a series of photos with her ‘not-so-little-one’. Along with the video, she wrote a long note sending love to him from the foreign land.

She wrote, “Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky… Okay, maybe I’m being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you’re a teenager now… Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can’t tell you enough how proud I am of you… Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It’s the first one that we’re not together… I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever…. biiiiig hug!”

Also read | Sonali Bendre’s Friendship Day note is moving and inspiring

Earlier, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor had mentioned how her son is a pillar of strength for her in this testing time of life. She also wrote about revealing the news of her suffering from cancer to her son. “When the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me,” wrote Sonali.

Also read | Sonali Bendre on telling son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis: He took the news so maturely

Recently, the actor celebrated Friendship Day with her closest friends Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza and Gayatri Oberoi. Also, husband Goldi Behl gave her health update on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. 🙏”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd