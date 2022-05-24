Sonali Bendre says her cancer surgery left her with a 23 inch scar

Sonali Bendre has opened up about how being a cancer survivor has changed her outlook towards life. The actor described the two eras of her life as “BC and AC, which is before cancer and after cancer”.

In a chat with Mashable India, Sonali said, “What Goldie and me say is BC and AC which is before cancer and after cancer. You go through something and you learn some lessons. And, if you have not learnt them, then it’s really sad. I think there were a couple of lessons from it (the cancer diagnosis). The point is reminding each other that it’s not the goal, but the process and the journey that’s important.”

Sonali Bendre shared that witnessing changes in her appearance post her cancer diagnosis was a difficult phase in her life. But now she is just thankful that she has come out as a survivor.

The Hum Saath Saath Han Actor also said that soon after her surgery in New York, which left her with a 23-24 inch scar across her body, she was instructed by her doctors to start walking as soon as possible. “The first thing that my doctors were telling me is that we want you out of the hospital as fast as possible,” she said. Sonali elaborated that the doctors were concerned about her catching an infection that would be resistant to antibiotics and hence, she was told to leave the hospital as soon as possible.

“Post surgery, my surgeon was like I want you walking in 24 hours. In 24 hours, I was holding my IV and walking in the corridor. It was hard because I had a cut which is 23-24 inches,” she shared.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with ZEE5 show The Broken News.