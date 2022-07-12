scorecardresearch
Sonali Bendre revisits ‘unreal’ cancer journey on ‘bittersweet, emotional day’: ‘From sheer terror to continued hope…’

Sonali Bendre shared an emotional post about her 'bittersweet' cancer journey.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 8:54:09 pm
sonali bendreSonali Bendre talked about her cancer journey in a social media post. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram)

Actor Sonali Bendre took to social media on Tuesday and shared an emotional post revisiting her cancer journey. Bendre shared a video with a collection of photos recalling how she and her husband Goldie Behl were sitting in the doctor’s office four years ago, soon after the actor was diagnosed with cancer.

Her caption read, “This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same.” She continued, “It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey… saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different… I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum…”

 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

“It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything,” she concluded.

When Amitabh Bachchan scared Manoj Bajpayee: 'If something happens to me, tell Jaya'

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and the actor shared updates of her cancer journey on social media. Bendre recently said that soon after being diagnosed, the doctors had told her that she had only 30 per cent chance of surviving the disease but she somehow made it through.

The actor was recently seen in ZEE5’s The Broken News which marked her acting comeback.

