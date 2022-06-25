Sonali Bendre recalls losing roles due to underworld pressure in the 90s, directors told her ‘Can’t do anything about it’

Getting dreaded calls from underworld elements was common for popular Bollywood celebrities back in the 1990s. The underworld had penetrated the film industry and was holding several film financiers and producers to ransom with its threats. And the film industry was an easy target, because it was not an organised industry, as per actor Sonali Bendre.

The actor recently appeared on The Ranveer Show podcast where she admitted to being denied roles because film directors were under pressure from the underworld and could do nothing about it. Talking about the 90s, she shared, “Many clean sources were financing films. But, there was not a proper, formal industry status. So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there.”

However, Sonali tried to keep away from ‘dodgy’ film producers. She added, “Where I was concerned, the moment I would know it’s a bit dodgy, at that time, the excuse I would give is, ‘Oh I am shooting for a movie in the south, so I can’t do it.'”

What helped Sonali in recognising which film financier is shady was her then-boyfriend and now husband, Goldie Behl. The Broken News actor shared Goldie had an understanding of the legit and dodgy film financiers since his family had long ties with the film business. “His mother would know it, his father was in the movies too. So, you just knew. So, that just fell into place,” the actor said.

But Sonali lost several roles because of the dominance of the underworld in the film industry back in the 90s. “There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone called them up. But then the director or the co-actor will call you and say ‘I have that pressure and I can’t do anything about it’ And, I understand also,” Sonali Bendre revealed.

Sonali recently made her acting comeback with the ZEE5 show The Broken News.