Sonali Bendre raises concern over pollution after Ganesh Visarjan

Actor Sonali Bendre recently shared a photo of Juhu beach which has many idols of Lord Ganesha and raised concerns about pollution after Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai.

sonali bendre on ganesh visarjan
Sonali Bendre shared a photo of Juhu beach after Ganesh Visarjan. 

Actor Sonali Bendre recently raised concerns about pollution after Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, people across India bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Devotees in huge number gather at the sea, lakes or rivers to immerse the deity’s idol as part of the rituals.

Sharing a photo of Juhu beach which has many idols of Lord Ganesha, Sonali wrote, “After yesterday’s visarjan… If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better!”

The actor, earlier in the month, shared how happy she is to be celebrating the festival at home this year. Posting a photo of Lord Ganesha at her home, she had written, “Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home”

Not only her, several other celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh and Dia Mirza have also urged fans to use eco-friendly idols of Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Divya Khosla and others wished their fans on the festival.

SRK posted a photo of his younger son AbRam worshipping Lord Ganesha and along with it, he wrote, “Pooja done….Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family.”

“Ganapati visarjan .. the last travel for it to come again ..” tweeted senior Bachchan along with a couple of photos from Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai.

See photos and videos of Bollywood celebrities as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha:

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut ganesh chaturthi, kangana ranaut Andhericha Raja, kangana ranaut photos
Kangana Ranaut performs Ganesh Puja. (Photo: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone lalbaugcha raja, ganapati lal baug, deepika ganesh visharjan, latest deepika pictures, indian express news
Deepika Padukone visitedthe most popular pandal Lalbaugcha Raja, (Photo: deepikapcrazens/Instagram)

