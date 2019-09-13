Sonali Bendre raises concern over pollution after Ganesh Visarjan

Actor Sonali Bendre recently raised concerns about pollution after Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, people across India bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Devotees in huge number gather at the sea, lakes or rivers to immerse the deity’s idol as part of the rituals.

Advertising

Sharing a photo of Juhu beach which has many idols of Lord Ganesha, Sonali wrote, “After yesterday’s visarjan… If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better!”

The actor, earlier in the month, shared how happy she is to be celebrating the festival at home this year. Posting a photo of Lord Ganesha at her home, she had written, “Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home”

Not only her, several other celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh and Dia Mirza have also urged fans to use eco-friendly idols of Ganesha.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Divya Khosla and others wished their fans on the festival.

SRK posted a photo of his younger son AbRam worshipping Lord Ganesha and along with it, he wrote, “Pooja done….Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family.”

Pooja done….Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family. pic.twitter.com/D8pKXtZk3K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 12, 2019

“Ganapati visarjan .. the last travel for it to come again ..” tweeted senior Bachchan along with a couple of photos from Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai.

T 3285/6 – Ganapati visarjan .. the last travel for it to come again .. pic.twitter.com/Gl4uHWZvhU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 12, 2019

See photos and videos of Bollywood celebrities as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha: