Sonali Bendre on losing hair during chemotherapy: It was very much part of my personality

Actor Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with ‘high-grade cancer’ last year, has been a source of inspiration for many for the way she fought her battle with cancer and came out victorious. On the chat show BFFs with Vogue season 3, the actor opened up about the phase where she was losing her hair due to chemotherapy.

On the show, Neha Dhupia, the host, revealed that one of the reasons Sonali got her initial films was because of her hair. Neha then referred to the earlier video the actor had shared during her chemotherapy sessions. While revisiting and rewinding time, Sonali took a moment and addressed Neha’s statement.

“Now, when I look back, life has all been about hair. It does sound kind of superficial but it is true. I have endorsed every hair product back in time and got my first break because of the hair oil commercial I was doing. My hair was very much part of my personality and talked about. I don’t know how to say it…the girls had come, my sisters were there, I knew it would fall off and it was beginning to fall off. I said you know what, I don’t want to feel horrible about it. I wanted to enjoy getting rid of it. We did a big deal of it. I got a short hair cut, I enjoyed that haircut. After that also, while going bald, I remember, Gayatri said to keep the long hair and make a wig out of it but I told her to give it away. It is not meant to be and I did not want to hold on to it physically. I am glad I did that. The use for it was over, I feel. It will grow back, it is (growing), in fact,” a teary-eyed Sonali said.

Later, Neha asked Sonali about her social media posts and the inspiring hashtags such as #OneDayAtAtime and #SwitchOnTheSunshine.

Sonali narrated the story behind the two hashtags and said, “When we heard about it, oh my god, it was like suddenly being hit by the train. We were like what do we do about it. Goldie would tell me let’s just go through today. That is where one day at a time came through. It was like a mantra. Switch on the sunshine was because I used to feel like these dark clouds pressing down on me. I didn’t want it… so I would be like I want sunshine, switch it on. That is where it came from.”

Recalling her first chemotherapy session and the night she could barely sleep, Sonali said she introspected and started to look at things in a much positive manner. She said that was the day when she decided not to cry about why all of this happened to her. “I am not sad about it anymore. I refuse to be sad about it,” said the actor.