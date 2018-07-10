Sonali Bendre on dealing with cancer: Each day comes with its own challenges and victories

Sonali Bendre shared her latest photos on her social media account. Sonali Bendre shared her latest photos on her social media account.

Sonali Bendre on July 4 revealed that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. And now the Bollywood actor has shared how ‘each day comes with its own challenges and victories’. Along with the post, Sonali has shared her photos where she looks all vibrant and confident about her victory in the battle against cancer.

Her post reads, “In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone,” she continues.

Summing it up, the Sarfrosh actor adds, “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

As soon as Sonali posted the photos and the video, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor appreciated her look.

