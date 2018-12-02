Sonali Bendre on coming back to India: Looking forward to this happy interval

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who has been writing about battling metastatic cancer and surviving the painful chemotherapy sessions through her Instagram posts, is finally coming back to India for a short break and expects this trip to be a “happy interval.”

Advertising

The actor posted her photo on Instagram and wrote a short note about how coming back to her home country is making her emotional.

The post read, “They say ‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’. It sure does. But let’s never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realised I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime.”

The actor further wrote, “And now I am on my way back to where my heart is. It’s a feeling I cannot describe in words but I am going to try – Its the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I have had up until this moment.”

Advertising

As she concluded the post, Sonali wrote, “The fight is not yet over… but I am happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It’s time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I cannot wait to embrace and switch on the sunshine.”

Sonali Bendre has been fighting cancer for a couple of months now. She has been getting her treatment in New York where a couple of actors including Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and her family members visited the actor.