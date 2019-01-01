Sonali Bendre throws a New Year bash for close friends and family in Mumbai

Actor Sonali Bendre, who is on a ‘happy interval’ from her treatment for ‘high grade’ cancer, hosted a New Year bash at her residence in Mumbai on Monday. Those who came for the party included Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan and a few other close friends.

Advertising

Sonali’s husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the party. In the caption, he mentioned how the year 2018 was a testing year and wished for 2019 to be an easier one. He wrote, “As we get all set to ring in the new year can’t help but think the testing year that 2018 has been … a year filled with fear and joy, failures and victories, weakness and strength , love and hate … sometimes the worst and most horrible things to happen to you in life might just be bearing the best the moments of ur life as well … happy 2019 everyone my only wish is that we are not tested to this degree every year to appreciate the joys of life ..”

At the party, Sonali Bendre, who is battling cancer, happily posed for the photographers. She struck a pose with Hrithik, Kunal and husband Goldie Behl. The actor looked in high spirits as she welcomed 2019 with her near and dear ones.

On the New Year’s Eve, the Sarfarosh actor shared throwback pictures of herself and wished for a “healthier and happier 2019”. In the photos, Sonali was seen getting her final blow dry before getting a haircut. “Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back…. Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019!” she wrote in the post.

Advertising

She added, “This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much…. From being in awe of the body’s willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life’s transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here’s looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards… #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime.”

Sonali returned from New York in December. Since July, she is being treated for metastatic cancer there. While returning to India, she said her “fight is not yet over”.