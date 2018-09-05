Amid cancer treatment, Sonali Bendre shares her new look

Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment in New York. Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment in New York.

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York. Her family and friends have been extremely supportive of the actor and she has often taken to Instagram to thank all those who are supporting her in these tough times. In her latest post, Sonali shares her new look and thanks Priyanka Chopra.

As a result of chemotherapy, Sonali Bendre went bald but has now decided that she will sport a wig when she feels like it. In her caption, Sonali contemplates if vanity is a sin.

She starts with, “Vanity is my favourite sin. – Al Pacino”

Check out Sonali Bendre’s latest Instagram post here:

Sonali then continues, “Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… “Am I vain for wanting to look good?” As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you.”

Sonali Bendre shared her new look on Instagram. Sonali Bendre shared her new look on Instagram.

Sonali Bendre concludes, “So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

