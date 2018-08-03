Sonali Bendre is stable, says husband Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre is currently in New York. Sonali Bendre is currently in New York.

Goldie Behl on Thursday thanked fans, colleagues and well-wishers for their love and support for his wife Sonali Bendre. Taking to Twitter, Goldie wrote, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. 🙏”

Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York.

The latest update about Sonali Bendre’s health follows the actor’s post on July 10 about her battle against cancer.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏 — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Her post read, “In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone,” she continued.

Summing it up, the Sarfrosh actor added, “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

On July 4, Sonali Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement, Sonali said, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Adding to it, she said, “There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App