Friday, September 07, 2018
Sonali Bendre is not letting her cancer treatment get in the way of her reading

The photo uploaded by Sonali Bendre is adorably candid, and she is looking away from the camera, with the book Amor Towles' A Gentleman in Moscow in her hands.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 7:29:44 pm
sonali bendre instagram photos Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen holding a book. The photo is adorably candid, and Sonali is looking away from the camera, with the book Amor Towles’ A Gentleman in Moscow in her hands. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Sonali captioned the photo, “Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called “A Gentleman in Moscow” by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can’t wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub”.

A couple of days ago, Sonali had uploaded a short video on Instagram in which she could be seen wearing a wig. In the caption, Sonali had talked in some detail about vanity. She had written, “”Vanity is my favourite sin.” – Al Pacino. Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… “Am I vain for wanting to look good?” As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

