Sonali Bendre is not letting her cancer treatment get in the way of her reading

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen holding a book. The photo is adorably candid, and Sonali is looking away from the camera, with the book Amor Towles’ A Gentleman in Moscow in her hands. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Sonali captioned the photo, “Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called “A Gentleman in Moscow” by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can’t wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub”.

A couple of days ago, Sonali had uploaded a short video on Instagram in which she could be seen wearing a wig. In the caption, Sonali had talked in some detail about vanity. She had written, “”Vanity is my favourite sin.” – Al Pacino. Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn’t like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… “Am I vain for wanting to look good?” As part of the entertainment industry, you’re always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

