Sonali Bendre shares a stirring note on Friendship Day, thanks friends for never leaving her alone

Sonali Bendre Behl, who is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, is living her life to the fullest and her recent post says exactly that. The actor recently took to social media and posted a picture where she is seen sharing the frame with her friends Suzanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. Here is what the actor’s post read:

“This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it’s true and I’ll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture… You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr.”

Sonali also added, “P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don’t have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime.” The photograph has been clicked by Hrithik Roshan, according to Sonali’s caption.

See Sonali Bendre’s Friendship Day post here:

Sonali Bendre celebrating Friendship Day with Suzanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. Not to miss, the 'Picture credit' mentioned is of Hrithik Roshan.

Filmmaker and Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl recently revealed that the actor is stable and she is following her treatment without any complications.

Goldie thanked fans, colleagues and well-wishers for their love and support for his wife Sonali Bendre. Taking to Twitter, Goldie wrote, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. 🙏”

