Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer, sister-in-law says it all happened suddenly

The news about Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre suffering from high-grade cancer left her friends and fans shocked on Wednesday. Releasing a statement, the actor revealed, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming.” As soon as Sonali tweeted about her medical condition, love and best wishes started pouring in for the Sarfarosh actor. Seeing the love and considering the actor’s fighter attitude, Sonali’s sister-in-law Shrishti Arya is positive that she will be cured soon.

“Sonali is a fighter. She will definitely prevail. She has a lot of positive energy. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love,” Shrishti said during an interview with Spotboye.com. In the interaction, Shrishti also mentioned how it was as sudden and shocking for her family as it was for the fans of the actor. She said, “Yes, it happened suddenly. Aisi sab baatein suddenly hi hoti hain.”

Sonali in her statement also mentioned, “There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful.”

The actor is in New York with husband Goldie Behl and is undergoing treatment. She was visited by Akshay Kumar recently and was showered with a lot of blessings from her industry friends like Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and others.

Sonali was last seen judging TV reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz and her last appearance on the silver screen was in 2013 release Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara.

