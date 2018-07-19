Sonali Bendre on telling son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis: He took the news so maturely

Sonali Bendre is currently in New York undergoing treatment for cancer. Sonali Bendre is currently in New York undergoing treatment for cancer.

Apart from the love and blessings showered on her by family, friends and fans, Sonali Bendre draws most of her courage from her 12-year-old son Ranveer Behl. The actor who is suffering from a high-grade cancer took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranveer. Along with the photo, the actor mentioned how important it is to involve kids in the family situation. She also mentioned that it is her son who “switch on the sunshine” in her as she battles with cancer in New York.

Expressing her love for her son, Sonali wrote, “From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did.” Continuing, she mentioned the fears she and husband Goldie Behl had about breaking the news of her cancer to their little kid. “When the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different,” wrote the Kal Ho Na Ho actor.

Sharing the reaction of little Ranveer, Sonali added, “He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!” Adding to it, she wrote, “I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite.”

Further, she added how she derives her strength from her son and wrote, “I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime.”

Sonali shocked colleagues and fans earlier this month when she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis. She then tweeted, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis.”

