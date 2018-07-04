Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others share their love for Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment for high grade cancer in New York. Sonali Bendre is currently seeking treatment for high grade cancer in New York.

Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to inform her fans and well-wishers that she is undergoing treatment for high grade cancer. This news came as a shock to her fans and her Bollywood colleagues. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and many others have been pouring their best wishes on social media.

Karan Johar called the 43-year-old actor a fighter as he wrote, “Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️”. Vivek Oberoi who co-judged India’s Best Dramebaaz with Sonali took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire &respect how u always stood ur ground in the face of adversity…and won! A WonderWoman who does it all-actor,author,mom,wife! An inspiration 2so many!Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our Love & Prayers are with u always!”

Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, “Full power Bhabs. 🤗”. Manish Malhotra commented on her Instagram post, “Wishes and strength and love with you Sonali.” Her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actor Neelam Soni commented, “You are the strongest girl I know. My superwoman.” Sophie Chaudhary tweeted, “Sending you all the love, strength and prayers to fight this Sonali!! I know you will!! We all love you! ❤️❤️ @iamsonalibendre.”

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

This too shall pass … you are an incredible woman with immense strength … we send you all our love…. things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre https://t.co/toWRu9kExD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018

Neha Dhupia shared on twitter, “This too shall pass … you are an incredible woman with immense strength … we send you all our love…. things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre”. Aftab Shivdasani also tweeted, “Dear Sonali, sending you lots of positivity and prayers for this fight of yours. I Salute your spirit and pray that all goes well.. good willing all will be okay. 🙏🏼”

Arjun Kapoor wrote on Instgram, “Keep fighting Sonali, don’t let that piece of shit win”. And Sonam Kapoor posted on Twitter, ” Lots and lots of love Sonali”.

Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla shared on Instagram, “You are brave and very very special..will pray for your quick recovery..and anything we can do please let us know anytime!! Big love to the family..” Ileana D’Cruz wished Sonali luck, “Sending you strength and love!”.

Riteish Deshmukh was shocked as he wrote, “Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . 🙏🏽 @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes.” Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Dear @iamsonalibendre you are wonderful human being, I am sure you will fight all the odds and overcome this situation. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for u @GOLDIEBEHL and ur family.🙏”.

