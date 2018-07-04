Akshay Kumar visits Sonali Bendre in New York

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Akshay Kumar, who is on a vacation with his family in New York, visited Sonali Bendre, who is currently in the city undergoing treatment for cancer. Sonali earlier today revealed she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer.

After visiting Sonali, Akshay told Hindustan Times, “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sonali Bendre said, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

She added, “There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

