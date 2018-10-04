Sonali Bendre sends emotional message for India’s Best Dramebaaz finale

Sonali Bendre was one of the judges on India’s Best Dramebaaz. Sonali Bendre was one of the judges on India’s Best Dramebaaz.

Sonali Bendre Behl found a way to be a part of the India’s Best Dramebaaz finale with an emotional video message for the reality show’s team from New York, where she is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer.

Sonali was a part of the judging panel of the show with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar, but Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes when she left following her cancer diagnosis. However, she keeps tuned into the show.

“Hi everyone. I am so happy to see all the kids doing so well on the show. I am missing the entire team of ‘India’s Best Dramebaaz’ so much. I wish I could just be there with all of you. Vivek keeps sending me the messages of the kids all the time and they’re all so sweet, it makes me cry,” a statement quoted Sonali as saying in a video message.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the Zee TV show is a talent-search which has children between the ages of 5-12 years as the participants.

Sonali further said: “I want to thank Huma from the bottom of my heart for stepping in at the last minute. It means a lot. For Shantanu, I just want to say that I was so excited to work with you after so many years, but it had to end this way. I miss everyone a lot.

“But I promise I will come back soon. I just want to tell something to all the finalists, some will lose and one will win, but everyone is wonderful and all of you have learned a lot in this entire journey which will help everyone a lot in the future.”

The finale will air on Sunday.

