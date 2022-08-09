Sonali Bendre on body-shaming: ‘I was told you were not a woman if you were not voluptuous enough’

August 9, 2022 3:37:10 pm
Opening up about how being ‘skinny’ was never a requirement in the 1990s, actor Sonali Bendre revealed that being ‘voluptuous’ was considered the standard of beauty back then. In an interview, the actor recalled being ‘skinny shamed.’
While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Bendre said, “Being skinny was definitely not the standard of beauty, so voluptuousness was the standard of beauty, and I was told you were just not a woman enough if you were not voluptuous, you know which it shouldn’t be.” She continued, “I do agree body shaming should not have any part in our society and especially little girls and the kind of ideas they are growing with and the crazy dieting people are doing. People are forgetting that it is not holistic.”
View this post on Instagram
Recalling her cancer recovery, the actor said, “I wanted to do this shoot and I wanted to do it with this scar showing because I was scared to show it. I did not know if I could step out without a wig. But then if you’re afraid of it, crush it right there. I was beginning to what was the scary part was, as you know the bloated face, the scar, and the baldness and especially when the hair just starts coming it’s just the most ugly sight.”
She also revealed how important it is to speak about certain things. “Doctors told me that I had stage 4 cancer and my chance of survival is 30% percent. At one point, Goldie (Behl, husband) sent me a photo of a newspaper’s headline stating that after my news came out and after I started speaking about it, the testing went up and many people went up to get tested.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Bendre was last seen in the show The Broken News.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
In the second-hand smartphone market, Xiaomi and Apple command a strong brand pull: Cashify
This school used a photo of Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston instead of scientist Heisenberg’s
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt’s OBC choice for post
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 from August 11 onwards
Another SSLV flight soon: Space Commission member
Tribals in Gujarat have seen much progress under Modi, won’t fall for ‘enticement’: CM Bhupendra Patel
Issey Miyake, Japan’s prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Texas. Netizens applaud their effort
As Mahesh Babu turns 47, top stars and fans mark the birthday with warm wishes and re-release of smash hit Pokiri
TN CM Stalin writes to Kerala counterpart Vijayan over water discharge from Mullaperiyar dam
Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh
Lady finger for silky smooth hair? Here’s what an expert says