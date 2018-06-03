After Paltan, Sonal Chauhan joins Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s untitled film

Sonal Chauhan will also be seen in Paltan. Sonal Chauhan will also be seen in Paltan.

Jannat star Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Mahesh Manjrekar’s untitled gangster drama. The actor joins Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in the film which recently started production. “It’s an honour to be working with Mahesh sir. I’m a huge fan of his work and happy to be part of the project along with Vidyut and Shruti,” Sonal said in a statement. The script has been penned by Manjrekar and the film will also feature veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Amol Palekar.

“The film follows a family feud with Vidyut’s character seeking solace in Sonal’s character’s arms as matters aggravate. The plot has an interesting Devdas-like feel to it with a new take on the role of Chandramukhi played out in the story,” a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror. The movie is produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani through their banner Galani Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Sonal will be next seen in JP Dutta’s upcoming war drama Paltan. The film, based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies, also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood. The trailer is expected to land on the screens by mid-July.

“We are waiting for the launch of the trailer. The teaser of the film was released two-three weeks ago. The film is scheduled to release on September 7…I think we will be able to release the trailer of our film around mid-July,” actor Harshvardhan Rane told media at an event recently.

While Sonal has bagged two interesting films in her kitty, Vidyut too has his hands full. The actor will be seen in Junglee, a film directed by American director and screenwriter Chuck Russell, who is known for Hollywood films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Scorpion King, and The Mask.

(With inputs from IANS)

