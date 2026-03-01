Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai, seeks assistance from Indian govt: ‘Help me get back home safely’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sonal Chauhan is currently stranded in Dubai, after flight operations in the city were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.
Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan is currently stranded in Dubai, after flight operations in the city were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran. She took to her social media platforms to seek the Indian government’s help in returning to India safely.
Sonal took her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”
Besides Sonal Chauhan, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stranded in Dubai, and the Indian basketball team in Doha remains unable to proceed due to operational disruptions.
According to Reuters, airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain is virtually empty after Israel confirmed it had struck Iran and the US military launched a series of strikes on targets in the country. Iran has retaliated with a salvo of missiles. Witnesses reported explosions across the Gulf, including in Qatar’s Doha — which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East — as well as in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
