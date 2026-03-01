Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai, seeks assistance from Indian govt: ‘Help me get back home safely’

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan is currently stranded in Dubai, after flight operations in the city were suspended following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran. She took to her social media platforms to seek the Indian government’s help in returning to India safely.

Sonal took her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”