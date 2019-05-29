Is Sonal Chauhan dating cricketer KL Rahul? Here’s what the actor has to say

Jannat fame Sonal Chauhan has been making headlines for her ‘relationship’ with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Rumours suggest that the actor is dating the 27-year-old cricketer who is currently in England for the ICC World Cup 2019. But, Chauhan has refuted the rumours.

“No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy,” Chauhan told Bollywood Bubble.

This is not the first time that KL Rahul’s name has been linked to a Bollywood actor. Earlier, there were reports of him being in a relationship with Munna Michael actor Niddhi Agerwal and Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. However, they too refuted the rumours.

Sonal Chauhan made her Bollywood debut with 2008 film Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi. She went on to star in a few Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films and was last seen in 2018 release Paltan.

Chauhan recently made her debut in the digital space with ZEE5’s web series Skyfire. Recently, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, she talked about still being recognised as the Jannat girl.

She said, “Jannat was my first film and it will always be special. So it’s heartwarming whenever someone calls me Zoya or Jannat girl. And honestly, I can never ever complain about it. I got so much love for my first project, something that many achieve only after a great body of work. But I would want them to appreciate my other work too and give me the same kind of love.”