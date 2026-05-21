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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s hilarious Bollywood twist on PM Modi-Meloni’s viral ‘Melody’ moment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal put a playful spin on the viral Modi-Meloni Melody toffee trend, winning fans over with their chemistry and comic timing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s viral ‘Melody’ moment has completely taken over the internet, with social media flooded with memes, reels and jokes around the popular Indian toffee. Now, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have joined the trend with a playful Instagram reel.
The couple shared the video in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, putting their own humorous spin on the internet trend inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s recent ‘Melody’ exchange in Rome.
“In a parallel universe,” Sonakshi captioned the reel. The clip opens with Sonakshi asking Zaheer, “What do you wanna ask?” Zaheer then replies, “You know exactly how much I love you.” Sonakshi says, “No, then.” Moments later, Zaheer dramatically pulls out a Melody toffee and says its tagline, “Melody khao, khud jaan jao” [Eat Melody and find out]. He then places the candy on her shoulder and walks away, while Sonakshi jokingly picks it up and pretends to throw it back at him.
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Netizens react
The reel quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with laughing emojis and reactions praising the couple’s chemistry and comic timing. One user wrote, “Zaheer never fails to be Zaheer,” while another commented, “Sona your expressions at the end always gets me and Zaheer toh hai hi pareshan karne..”
Other comments read, “Melody is trending now,” “You both are sooo cute, full of entertainment,” and “You will never be bored for sure … Full on entertainment in your house without any cost.”
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Melody trend
The ‘Melody’ trend traces back to PM Modi’s recent visit to Rome, where he gifted Giorgia Meloni a packet of the popular Indian toffee. In a video later shared online, Meloni said, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift – a very, very good toffee.” PM Modi then chimed in with “Melody,” prompting both leaders to burst into laughter.
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The video got viral in no time and has garnered 193 million views till now.
The moment instantly reignited the already popular ‘Melodi” meme trend associated with the two leaders and sparked a flood of memes, captions and reels across social media platforms.
Sonakshi and Zaheer are not the only celebrities to hop onto the trend. Kriti Kharbanda also shared her take on social media with photos from a chocolate-themed shoot captioned, “Yeh Melody itni chocolaty kyun hoti hai?”
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About System
Meanwhile, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film System. System is a courtroom drama that explores the ideological clash between a father-daughter duo in the legal world. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha as Neha, a fierce young lawyer who finds herself at odds with her highly accomplished lawyer father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker. She is joined by Jyotika, who plays Sarika, a sharp and street-smart courtroom stenographer hiding secrets of her own.
The film is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga, and written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghidial. System is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.
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