Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s hilarious Bollywood twist on PM Modi-Meloni’s viral ‘Melody’ moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s viral ‘Melody’ moment has completely taken over the internet, with social media flooded with memes, reels and jokes around the popular Indian toffee. Now, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have joined the trend with a playful Instagram reel.

The couple shared the video in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, putting their own humorous spin on the internet trend inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s recent ‘Melody’ exchange in Rome.

“In a parallel universe,” Sonakshi captioned the reel. The clip opens with Sonakshi asking Zaheer, “What do you wanna ask?” Zaheer then replies, “You know exactly how much I love you.” Sonakshi says, “No, then.” Moments later, Zaheer dramatically pulls out a Melody toffee and says its tagline, “Melody khao, khud jaan jao” [Eat Melody and find out]. He then places the candy on her shoulder and walks away, while Sonakshi jokingly picks it up and pretends to throw it back at him.