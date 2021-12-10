Sonakshi Sinha wishes rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal a happy birthday, he replies, ‘Can officially call you my heroine’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to Zaheer Iqbal, whom she is rumoured to be dating. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi started their careers with Salman Khan projects.

Sharing two pictures of herself and Zaheer together, she wrote, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero.”

Also read | There is a pressure to not let Salman Khan down: Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer replied to Sonakshi’s post in the comments section, and wrote, “But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa,” adding several emojis. In a separate comment, he wrote, “Can officially call u my heroine also now.” Others who sent their good wishes to Zaheer in the comments section included Vijay Varma, Kubbra Sait, and Punit Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Zaheer is aware of the rumours surrounding the two of them. In an interview to ETimes last year, he said that the two laughed when they first heard about the rumours, and guessed that they started because the two would often hang out with each other. He admitted that when the speculation first started, he was dating someone, which made things ‘awkward’ between him and Sonakshi. “On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts. Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!” he said, adding that he is single now.

Zaheer made his acting debut with 2019’s Notebook, produced by Salman Khan. Sonakshi, the daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha, made her acting debut opposite Salman, in Dabangg.